Hyderabad Man Killed in Hit-And-Run Collision in California
Washington: A 26-year-old driver from Hyderabad has been killed in a major hit-and-run collision in California, according to a media report.
Syed Waseem Ali, who lived in Fremont, was driving Sela Henriquez in his Toyota, which she booked via the Lyft ride-hailing service. Both were pronounced dead after the crash in San Francisco's Bayview District on Sunday, the SFGate reported.
The city's medical examiner's office has identified Ali and Henriquez, 49, of San Francisco, as the victims who died in the collision reported at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday at Third Street and Paul Avenue, the report added.
A silver Mercedes-Benz was speeding on Third Street and did not stop at a red light at the Paul Avenue intersection, causing a collision with a silver Toyota sedan, police said.
Two passengers from the Mercedes were taken to a hospital but are expected to survive.
The driver fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind, and had not been arrested till now, police said. A description of the suspect has not been released.
Lyft Inc., a transportation network company based in San Francisco, has issued a statement following the crash.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and resulting loss of life. Our thoughts are with the victims' family and friends during this difficult time. We have reached out to the rider's family to offer our support and are working to contact the driver's family," the company said.
A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of the family of Ali to raise money to transport his body and belongings back to Hyderabad where he was from.
