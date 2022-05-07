Hyderabad Man Killed Over Interfaith Marriage Had Sold Gold Chain for 25K to Take Wife Eid Shopping

The 25-year-old Hyderabad man killed allegedly by his wife’s relatives over their inter-faith marriage had reportedly sold his gold chain for Rs 25,000 to take her Eid shopping.

B Nagaraju was brutally killed in public view by his wife’s brother and another relative, sending shockwaves beyond Telangana as a video of the gory murder caught on camera went viral.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday night at Saroornagar in Hyderabad when the victim was travelling on a motorbike with his wife Ashrin Sultana Syed and was confronted by his alleged attackers — Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed — who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road and attacked the man in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot. Both persons have been arrested.

An Indian Express report quoted the HR manager of the car showroom Nagaraju worked at as saying that he had sold his gold chain to take his wife Eid shopping at Charminar.

“He told me he sold his gold chain for Rs 25,000 to take his wife to Charminar for Eid shopping. He was a very honest and hardworking person… He usually changes into his casual wear before leaving for home, but on Wednesday evening, he left in his uniform because he was getting late and had to pick up his wife from his sister’s home,” K Satish told the newspaper. Nagaraju worked as a sales executive at the car showroom in Malakpet area.

Police have said that Syed Mobin Ahmed was opposed to his sister’s relationship with Nagaraju, and had even warned her against it.

The Indian Express report also quoted Nagaraju’s friend Talari Daniah as saying that the couple were afraid of Syed Mobin.

“Ashrin’s elder brother had sworn revenge and the couple were very frightened of him. He (Nagaraju) was concerned about Ashrin’s safety so every day while he went to work, he would drop her at his sister’s house in Saroornagar.”

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought a “detailed report" from the state government on the murder.

According to a Raj Bhavan press communique, “Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan having gone through various media reports on the gruesome murder of B Nagaraju on 04-05-2022 night at Saroornagar in GHMC area, alleged to have been killed due to his interfaith marriage", sought a detailed report on the murder from the government.

