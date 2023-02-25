A 22-year-old man has allegedly killed his friend for texting and making calls to his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim. The accused later beheaded the deceased, and chopped his private part, and fingers, before surrendering himself to the police on Friday.

The police launched a detailed investigation after registering a case on the accused’s statement and recovered the victim’s body shifting it to a local government hospital for autopsy.

As per the police, the victim, Naveen and the accused, Harihara Krishna studied together at a college in Dilsukhnagar. Naveen was in a relationship with the girl before calling it quits after two years. The girl subsequently was approached by Harihara Krishna and has been in a relationship with him since then.

The police said the accused was upset over Naveen sending texts to his girlfriend. Police said Krishna was under the impression that Naveen was once again making advances on her. Police also added that Krishna had been planning to murder Naveen for the last three months.

On February 17, Krishna met Naveen in Abdullahpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on the pretext of having a get-together party. Soon the two men, in an inebriated state, got into an ugly fight when Krishna confronted Naveen for being in touch with his girlfriend. In a fit of rage, he strangled Naveen to death and dumped his body in an open field.

Accused Chops Victim’s Private Part, Sends Photos to Girlfriend

Police added that the accused then dismembered the victim’s body, and pulled out his private part and heart. He also chopped the victim’s fingers and sent the pictures to his girlfriend on WhatsApp. Police said the girl thought Krishna was playing a prank on her and refused to believe him.

On the same day of the murder, when Naveen’s friends weren’t able to reach him via phone, they contacted Krishna, who claimed he did not have any knowledge of Naveen’s whereabouts. The victim’s family approached the police, following which a missing person complaint was filed.

“Krishna surrendered himself when he realised that the noose was tightening around him. The entire sequence of events narrated by him has matched other testimonies and technical evidence. But further investigation is still underway, " police said.

