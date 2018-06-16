English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyderabad Man Kills Sister's Mentally Challenged Twins to Relieve Her ‘Suffering’
According to the police, the incident came to light when the house owner noticed the accused along with two others trying to shift the bodies in his car.
(Image used for representation)
Hyderabad: A man killed his sister’s mentally challenged twins to relieve her from the hardships of looking after them, police said on Saturday.
Srijana Reddy and her twin brother Vishnuvardhan Reddy, aged 12, were strangulated to death by Mallikarjun Reddy in his rented house in the city’s Chaitanyapuri area late on Friday.
According to the police, the incident came to light when the house owner noticed the accused along with two others trying to shift the bodies in his car.
He alerted the police and they arrested Mallikarjun, his friend Venkatrami Reddy and car driver Vivek Reddy.
Mallikarjun had brought the children from their Nalgonda home on Friday. He told his sister Lakshmi and brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy that he would teach them how to swim.
The parents told the police that the twins were mute and also mentally challenged since birth.
The accused confessed to the crime and told them that he could not let his sister suffer the hardship of looking after the children.
The couple did not lodge a police complaint against Mallikarjun.
