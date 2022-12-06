Black Magic, Blackmail & Porn? Man Held for Making Nude Videos of Women in Hyderabad, Key Accused on Run

The arrest of a 50-year-old man, who was nabbed while allegedly clicking nude photographs and making videos of women in Hyderabad, on Monday has made the police to look into the case from different angles of pornography, blackmailing women and black magic.

However, the arrested accused Syed Hussain, a resident of Karnataka, was granted station bail. The accused told the police that he used to make nude videos of women on the directions of a preacher who promised him good money for the work. Hussain used to share these videos with the preacher, police said. A police team was sent to Gulbarga in Karnataka to find the preacher, the key accused who is on the run.

Hussain, who used to visit the city occasionally to see his relatives in Chandrayangutta, allegedly videographed nearly 15 women, Times of India reported.

“So far, we have found 15 videos and there could be more. Hussain used his relative’s house where he made nude videos. Hussain was arrested and efforts are on to nab the preacher. Hussain claimed that it was through a known person, he got in touch with the preacher,” Chandrayangutta inspector KN Prasad Varma was quoted as saying by TOI.

Police officials said that they have no clarity about what made the women do the videos. So far no complaint has been filed by any woman in connection with nude videos.

“We suspect three angles in the case. Once the preacher is nabbed and questioned, then we will get clarity. Using these videos to sell it as porn content, blackmailing the women and extorting money, black magic on women who are in difficulties,” police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 420(cheating), 354 (outraging the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Nirbhaya Act.

