1-min read

Hyderabad Man Sends Obscene Photos to Friend's 17-yr-old Daughter, Arrested After Family Informs Cops

The man had has taken the 17-year-old girl’s contact number a few days ago and had been sending her objectionable pictures ever since.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
Hyderabad Man Sends Obscene Photos to Friend's 17-yr-old Daughter, Arrested After Family Informs Cops
Image for representation.

Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for sending obscene pictures to a friend's minor daughter.

According to news agency ANI, the man had has taken the 17-year-old girl’s contact number a few days ago and had been sending her objectionable pictures ever since.

He was taken into custody after the teenager informed her family about it, who then reported the matter to the police.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered and the accused sent to judicial remand.

