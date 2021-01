Angry over his 10-year-old son not focussing on studies, a man poured turpentine oil and set him ablaze, police said on Monday. The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital, they said.

The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding, police said, adding, the incident took place at the Kukatpally Housing Board area here on Sunday night.