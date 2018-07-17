GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hyderabad Man Slit Friend's Throat for Peeping Into Mother's Bathroom

The 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend, who also slit his throat, after they had a couple of drinks last night, they said.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A 'peeping tom' was killed by his friend for allegedly looking into the bathroom where his mother was bathing at Serlingampally area, police said.

Though the victim's brother rushed him to a hospital on being informed of the incident, he succumed to his injuries, police said.

After stabbing his friend, the cab driver surrendered before police.

The man told police that he had caught his friend in the act last month, police said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
