Hyderabad Man Stabbed to Death in London, Family Seeks Sushma Swaraj's Help

The incident came to light after Nadeemuddin's family called his office to say he did not return home after work. The employees found him dead in the parking area.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad Man Stabbed to Death in London, Family Seeks Sushma Swaraj's Help
Mohd Nadeemuddin who was working at a mall in Tesco supermarket & had been living in London for past 6 years, was stabbed to death in Slough on Wednesday. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: An Indian man was stabbed to death in London on Wednesday by an unidentified person.

Mohd Nadeemuddin from Hyderabad was allegedly killed by an Asian, according to a family friend, Faheem Qureshi.

Nadeemuddin was working at a mall in Tesco supermarket and was living in London for the last six years.

The incident came to light after Nadeemuddin's family called the Tesco management to say he did not return home after work. The Tesco employees found him dead in the parking area.

The deceased's family has sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help them travel to London.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
