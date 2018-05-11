GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hyderabad Man Stabs 21-year-old Lover to Death at Resort Over Suspicion of Affair

Investigations reveal that Sai had hatched the plan well in advance and purchased a knife that he used to kill her. He then convinced the girl into going with him to the resort.

Sakshi Khanna | CNN-News18

Updated:May 11, 2018, 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old girl's body was found with stab injuries at Pragathi Resort, a holiday destination located in the outskirts of Hyderabad in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana, on Thursday evening, where she had gone with the accused to spend time.

Tha accused, identified as Sai Prasad, was arrested by the police on Friday.

Speaking to News18, PV Padmaja, DCP Shamshadabad said Sai and the victim, Shiresha, reportedly had an affair. "Problems arose when the accused got skeptical of her fidelity. When she refused his proposal of marriage, Sai decided to kill her."

Investigations reveal that Sai had hatched the plan well in advance and purchased a knife that he used to kill her. He then convinced the girl into going with him to the resort.

Tha girl's family alleged that the accused in the past had harrassed her in the name of love. "We had even warned him for his actions. Now, suddenly this has happened. I want him to be hanged to death as a lesson for all those who commit such heinous crime," said the family of the deceased.​

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
