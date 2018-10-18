English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Man Stabs Wife Outside Police Station For Filing Harassment Complaint Against Him
The accused came inside the station premises while his wife was registering a complaint and allegedly attacked her and the others with a knife.
Image used for representation only.
Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a man attacked his wife and four others with a knife outside a Hyderabad police station after she went there to file a complaint against her estranged husband for harassment.
The incident took place at Begampet police station here on Thursday.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused, identified as 35-year-old Syed Rehman, was taken into police custody while his wife Kousal Begum along with four others were immediately hospitalized and later declared out of danger.
According to North zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenvar, the couple, who had married in 2009, had separated eight months ago after Rehman started demanding money from his wife for liquor consumption.
Although the couple had separated, Rehman did not stop harassing Kousal for money. He went to Kousal’s workplace on Thursday morning and began to argue for more money.
Kousal, frustrated by her husband’s repeated harassment, accompanied by her relatives went to the Begampet police station to complain against Rehman.
Rehman came inside the station premises while Kousal was registering a complaint and allegedly attacked his wife and the others with a knife.
However, the station house officer clarified that the attack took place outside the station and Rehman, who was taken into police custody, was booked under Section 307 for attempt to murder and under sections of Indian Arms Act.
