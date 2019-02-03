English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Hyderabad Mayor Fined by Traffic Cops for Keeping Car in 'No Parking' Zone
A resident of the city took a photo of the mayor's car being parked in a 'no parking zone', reportedly on Thursday, and posted it on social media drawing the attention of the traffic police.
File photo of Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was fined by the city traffic police for parking his car in a 'no parking' zone.
A resident of the city took a photo of the mayor's car being parked in a 'no parking zone', reportedly on Thursday, and posted it on social media drawing the attention of the traffic police. Following this, the police issued a challan and Rammohan paid the penalty.
He then posted a screenshot of Telangana Police's e-challan website on Twitter to show that there was no pending challans in his name.
"I appreciate the citizen who bought the traffic offence of my car to the notice of TS police. I have cleared the challan. Request you all to take this as an example not to keep quite at offence that comes to your notice and at the same time follow the rules (sic)," the mayor wrote on the microblogging site.
He also tweeted, "It was not an intentional offence by my driver, It happened when we were on our duty responding to the problems in the city. It isnt a excuse though... Rules are for everyone and we all should abide by them. PS:Not punishing my driver for this offence (sic)."
Netizens appreciated the mayor for promptly paying the fine.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A resident of the city took a photo of the mayor's car being parked in a 'no parking zone', reportedly on Thursday, and posted it on social media drawing the attention of the traffic police. Following this, the police issued a challan and Rammohan paid the penalty.
He then posted a screenshot of Telangana Police's e-challan website on Twitter to show that there was no pending challans in his name.
"I appreciate the citizen who bought the traffic offence of my car to the notice of TS police. I have cleared the challan. Request you all to take this as an example not to keep quite at offence that comes to your notice and at the same time follow the rules (sic)," the mayor wrote on the microblogging site.
I appreciate the citizen who bought the traffic offence of my car to the notice of TS police. I have cleared the challan. Request you all to take this as an example not to keep quite at offence that comes to your notice and at the same time follow the rules. pic.twitter.com/3x9njD4p6B— BonthuRammohan,Mayor (@bonthurammohan) February 2, 2019
He also tweeted, "It was not an intentional offence by my driver, It happened when we were on our duty responding to the problems in the city. It isnt a excuse though... Rules are for everyone and we all should abide by them. PS:Not punishing my driver for this offence (sic)."
Netizens appreciated the mayor for promptly paying the fine.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
- High Interest Cost Continues to Dampen Automobile Sales in India
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results