Hyderabad Mecca Masjid Blast: All You Need to Know About the 2007 Case

A special NIA court in Hyderabad has acquitted all five accused, including Swami Aseemanand, in the 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast case.Here’s all you need to know about the Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast case:— The blast at the historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007 during Friday prayers had left nine dead and 58 injured.— After initial investigation by the local police, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a charge sheet. Subsequently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case from the CBI in 2011.— Ten people allegedly belonging to Right-wing organisations were named as accused in the case. However, only five of them — Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand alias Naba Kumar Sarkar, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajendra Chowdhary — were arrested and faced trial in the case.— Two other accused — Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra — are absconding while another accused Sunil Joshi died. Investigations were continuing against two other accused.— A total of 226 witnesses were examined during the trial and as many as 411 documents were exhibited.— Swami Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar were out on bail while three others are lodged in the central prison in Hyderabad under judicial remand.— In March 2017, a court in Rajasthan had sentenced Gupta and another convict to life in jail in the Ajmer Dargah blast case.(With PTI inputs)