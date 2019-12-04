Hyderabad Metro Allows Women to Carry Pepper Spray for Self-defence after Outrage Against Vet's Rape

Hyderabad: In the wake of the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the city's metro rail authorities have decided to allow women to carry pepper sprays in the trains for self-defence.

Confirming the news, Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy said, “Queries are being raised by some friends in media regarding allowing women to carry pepper spray in Hyderabad metro as a self-defence tool, which has already been done in Bengaluru metro. Instructions have been issued to our security personnel to permit this in our metro trains."

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had on Tuesday directed its security personnel to allow female commuters to carry pepper spray with them while travelling in a metro.

The gruesome rape and murder of the woman by four men last week has led to a nationwide outrage and put a question mark on women's safety at public places.

The charred body of the veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near Hyderabad on November 28 morning a day after she went missing.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They are under judicial custody and lodged in high security cells at Cherlapally Central Prison here.

