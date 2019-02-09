English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Intimate Videos of Couples in Hyderabad Metro Leaked, Probe Launched to Monitor Elevators
In two such video footage, the couples appeared to be unaware of the presence of CCTV cameras in the lift. While, the couple in the third video footage spotted the camera eventually.
Representative image(Photo: Network18)
Hyderabad: Videos of couples sharing intimate moments in the elevators of Hyderabad metro stations have made news in the tech city. At least three videos were leaked over the last 24 hours.
CCTV footage from the elevators, obtained from the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s control room, have led to a wide spread circulation of its video grabs.
The elevators are equipped with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
An official spokesman of the HMRL has confirmed the authenticity of the footage accessed by the media.
The spokesman spoke to the media on the occasion, “We are investigating the leak and appropriate steps would be taken to improve surveillance to prevent such kind of misuse of elevators”.
In two such video footage, the couples appeared to be unaware of the presence of CCTV cameras in the lift. While, the couple in the third video footage spotted the camera eventually.
Elevators, the statute states, are meant for facilitating movement of the old and the disabled between platforms and other floors of the Metro station premises.
Earlier in Delhi, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to the national capital’s metro services, had decided to approach DMRC to make a fool proof arrangement for the monitoring of CCTVs in the stations.
