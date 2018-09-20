English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Metro's Ameerpet-LB Nagar Line to Be Flagged Off on Sept 24
In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 30km stretch between Miyapur-Ameerpet-Nagole, part of the 72-km long elevated metro project.
File photo
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail line between Ameerpet to LB Nagar will become operational on September 24.
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao tweeted that Governor ESL Narasimhan, who had given his consent to flag off the route.
"Happy to announce that Hon'ble Governor Sri ESL Narasimhan Garu has consented to flag off the Ameerpet-LB Nagar metro line on 24th Sep at 12:15pm," he wrote.
The concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is building the Hyderabad Metro Rail project across three corridors.
Happy to announce that Hon’ble Governor Sri ESL Narasimhan Garu has consented to flag off the Ameerpet - LB Nagar metro line on 24th Sep at 12:15pm#HyderabadMetro pic.twitter.com/TsbA1tQGHE— KTR (@KTRTRS) September 19, 2018
