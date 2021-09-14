Hyderabad Minor's Rape: 5 Days on, Accused Still Absconding; Cops Announce Rs 10 Lakh Reward

Five days after a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hyderabad, the state police is yet to apprehend the perpetrator. The Hyderabad Police have now released a poster of the accused and announced a Rs 10 Lakh cash reward to anyone who provides information about him.

A special task force has formed to nab the culprit who was reportedly last spotted in the city on September 9, the same day when the victim was found dead at his residence in Saidabad.

“We have launched a manhunt to catch the accused. He will be arrested very soon," Malakpet ACP V Ramana told CNN-News18. According to police officials, the 30-year-old accused’s mobile phone is not traceable, making it difficult for them to track his exact location.

The child was kidnapped from outside her residence and later raped and murdered by her neighbour on September 9. Her body with heavy injury marks were found wrapped in a bedsheet, rolled under a mattress at the accused’s house, who had fled the crime scene by then.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the state with protesters staging protests and demanding justice for the 6-year-old. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao who had earlier erroneously tweeted saying the accused had been arrested, issued a fresh clarification saying he was ‘misinformed’ and that efforts are in place to nab the culprit soon

Would like to correct my tweet below. I was misinformed that he was arrested. Regret the erroneous statementThe perpetrator is absconding & @hydcitypolice has launched a massive manhunt for him Let’s all make our best efforts to ensure he’s nabbed & brought to justice quickly https://t.co/IVz9Ri7jzn — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the opposition has upped its ante against the state government over the delay in probe. Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy visited the victim’s family and demanded that the accused must be killed in an encounter. He also slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao for not visiting the victim’s family. BJP National Vice President DK Aruna also hit out at the ruling TRS government for failing to prevent crimes against women and children.

