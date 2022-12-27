CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hyderabad: Multiple Cars, Bike Collide in Horrific Road Accident; 5 Dead, Many Injured

By: Saurabh Verma

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 22:42 IST

Hyderabad, India

Visuals from the accident site in Hyderabad. (Photo: News18)

Visuals from the accident site in Hyderabad. (Photo: News18)

The accident took at Wipro Circle in Nananramguda when six cars, five bikes and two trucks collided with each other

At least five people were killed and several others injured in a road accident in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

The accident took at Wipro Circle in Nananramguda when six cars, five bikes and two trucks collided with each other.

