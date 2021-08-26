CHANGE LANGUAGE
On Complaint of 'Open, Indecent Acts', Hyderabad Park Bans Unmarried Couples

The controversial diktat did not go down well with activists and citizens. (Twitter)

Many posted sarcastic questions, asking if marriage certificates would now be needed to enter public spaces.

In a bizarre move, the famous Indira Park in Hyderabad, a favourite of the morning walkers, stoked controversy after the management put up a board banning “unmarried couples" from entering its premise. The managing panel claimed many families complained that couples were “openly engaging in indecent act".

The controversial diktat did not go down well with activists and citizens alike, who poured their outrage on social media. Calling the ban “unwarranted" and “unconstitutional", many residents slammed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for imposing a “new-level of moral policing".

Following massive backlash from all quarters, GHMC officials were forced to take down the board, and issued an apology.

They have, however, instructed local police officials to keep a vigil and maintain a ‘serene atmosphere’, the meaning of which is open to interpretation, though many residents expressed concerns that keeping a vigil shouldn’t translate to harassment of couples or any form of moral policing.

first published:August 26, 2021, 14:25 IST