On Complaint of 'Open, Indecent Acts', Hyderabad Park Bans Unmarried Couples

In a bizarre move, the famous Indira Park in Hyderabad, a favourite of the morning walkers, stoked controversy after the management put up a board banning “unmarried couples" from entering its premise. The managing panel claimed many families complained that couples were “openly engaging in indecent act".

The controversial diktat did not go down well with activists and citizens alike, who poured their outrage on social media. Calling the ban “unwarranted" and “unconstitutional", many residents slammed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for imposing a “new-level of moral policing".

Many posted sarcastic questions, asking if marriage certificates would now be needed to enter public spaces.

For married couples is it mandatory to carry marriage certificate?— Jajjanaka (@sewrie) August 26, 2021

Following massive backlash from all quarters, GHMC officials were forced to take down the board, and issued an apology.

Banners removed by DD UBD. Inconvenience regretted. Informed local police to keep vigil by regular visits to maintain serene atmosphere in the park . pic.twitter.com/vqNBAdX97F— Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad Zone, GHMC (@ZC_Secunderabad) August 26, 2021

They have, however, instructed local police officials to keep a vigil and maintain a ‘serene atmosphere’, the meaning of which is open to interpretation, though many residents expressed concerns that keeping a vigil shouldn’t translate to harassment of couples or any form of moral policing.

