Premises of Hyderabad Pharma Group in 6 States Raided, Over Rs 142 Cr in Cash Seized

Properties of a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical group in six states have been raided by the Income Tax department and over Rs 142 crore has been seized in cash, an official said on Saturday. The search was carried out on October 6 in 50 locations across states and the unaccounted income unearthed is estimated to be in the range of about Rs 550 crore till now, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

A report in The News Minute said that premises of Hetero Drugs were raided on Wednesday. Different teams of I-T officials carried out searches at the corporate office and production centres of the company, and residences of Hetero CEO and Directors.

Hetero, has 36 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, manufactures products for major therapeutic categories such as HIV/AIDS, oncology, cardiovascular, neurology, hepatitis, nephrology etc.

Among the largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in the world, its strategic business areas spread across APIs, global generics, biosimilars, and custom pharmaceutical services. The Rs 7,500 crore pharma major is one of the firms that has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India, the report stated.

