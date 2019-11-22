Hyderabad Policeman Climbs Water Tank, Sets Himself on Fire in Suicide Bid

Hyderabad: High drama unfolded as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police on Friday climbed a water tank and attempted self-immolation here before his colleagues put off the fire and hospitalised him, police said.

The ASI reached the top of the water tank located near a police station, from where he had been transferred and doused himself with petrol.

Even as other police personnel there tried to persuade him to come down, he set himself ablaze.

Two policemen who managed to reach him immediately extinguished the fire with water in the tank, brought him down and rushed him to a private hospital, police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat spoke to his family members and also the doctors at the hospital, they said.

Though the reason for his action was yet to be ascertained, his family members made some allegations against a police inspector, police said without elaborating.

The Inspector and a constable were attached to the city police headquarters by the Commissioner, who has also ordered a detailed inquiry by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.