Hyderabad Pub Raid: Actress Among Underage Allowed Entry, Six Minors Detained, Say Police

A day after police raided an upmarket pub in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, it has come to light that minors and underage people were also allowed entry. Police said six minors were detained after the raid at Pudding and Mink Pub in Radisson Blu hotel. There were other underage people as well, including an actress, police added.

According to the law, only those aged 21 and above can be allowed into pubs and bars. So, police said they were trying to find out how minors and underage people gained access to the party.

Early on Sunday, police raided the pub for operating beyond its permitted hours and detained 150 people, including actor Niharika Konidela and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner and Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj. According to a statement from police, five packets of cocaine were found during the raid.

The party was attended by 144 special invitees, including Tollywood actors and children of VIPs. Well-known individuals and children of some prominent personalities were said to be among those detained but were later let off.

According to police, the name of an actress has surfaced in the drugs case and her Aadhaar card shows that she is not even 20 years old. Media reports stated that the actress has denied involvement in the drugs case and has said she was ready to take any test. When a popular television channel asked her about the case, the actress chose to ignore the questions.

Along with the pub owners, Abhishek Vuppala, Arjun Veeramachineni and Anil Kumar booked under the NDPS Act, police have added the name of Kiran Raj to the FIR. Police said Anil and Abhishek were lodged in jail, but Arjun and Kiran were on the run. Kiran was acting as the legaliser for the pub and used to run it with his wife; he had leased it to Abhishek and Anil, police added.

The raid came amid an intensified drive by police against drug menace in the city. The recent death of an engineering graduate due to a drug overdose, and the involvement of some educated youth and techies in drug peddling and consumption have alarmed the authorities.

