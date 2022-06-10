Hyderabad Rape Case: Telangana Governor Expresses Displeasure at Govt Inaction, Pledges Support to Women at Mahila Darbar

Expressing anguish at the hapless state of the women in the state of Telangana its Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she will not keep quiet and will continue to fight for the sake of women.

The governor was speaking at an event called ‘Mahila darbar’ at Rajbhavan in Hyderabad on Friday when she assured the women that she will protect them in the face of any adversity.

During the course of the program, the governor patiently heard the problems put forth by the women of the state. At the invitation of the governor, many women narrated their ordeal of being victims of sexual harassment.

Addressing the gathering she said, “Many people suspect if the governor meets the general public? One has to remember that each and every government office is functioning for the people only. Though security persons objected, I visit the covid patients during the pandemic time. Women have been more victimised in society. Being a woman, I want to support the women who were victimised. I want to be a companion to Telangana women. I want to act as a bridge between women and the government. I am not worried about the protesters. Telangana women should be protected. I will become a sister to the Telangana women in order to protect them. Nobody can stop me. I will become a voice for the voiceless victims and convey the same to the government. It is the responsibility of the government to respond. Whatever the policy maybe it has to be implemented for the sake of the people. Whatever the work we have taken up the end result should be for the people. At present women needs this sort of support. We will win. No one can stop over victory”.

Explaining the reason behind the conduct of Mahila darbar, she added “I took the decision of meeting the women 24 hours back. There is a tremendous response. Taking account of the present circumstances, I conducted the Mahila darbar in order to support the women. There is no political motive behind this. Some people have been questioning the conduct of this type of programme at Rajbhavan. Rajbhavan has every right to conduct this type of programme. This is not a political programme. I am conducting the programmes which I am able to do. I will conduct the Mahila darbar in future also. Government institutions are meant for people only. I am requesting the government to respect the Rajbhavan. I sent the problems to the government which people bring to my notice. I ordered the officials concerned to submit a report on the Jubilee Hills gang rape case in two days. But they didn’t submit any report so far. I respect the elected government. The government should also reciprocate in the same manner. The government is not following the protocol properly. It will not stop me. I am not a controversial person. I am working with a goal to serve the people of Telangana”, the governor said.

