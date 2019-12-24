Jharkhand result tally
Hyderabad Rape & Murder: AIIMS Docs Submit Clipping, Brief Report on Second Autopsy of 4 Accused to HC
On December 21, the Telangana High Court had ordered the re-postmortem of the four men, who were killed in an alleged encounter with police near Hyderabad on December 6.
File photo of policemen standing guard in the area where the four men were shot dead by police.
Hyderabad: Video footage and a brief report on second autopsy on the four slain accused in the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinarian was submitted to the Telangana High Court on Tuesday.
A team of forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, conducted the autopsy at a hospital here on Monday, following which the bodies were handed over to their families, a top official said.
A separate cabin had been arranged at the Gandhi Hospital for AIIMS team for the autopsy and the entire process was videographed, Superintendent of the state-run facility, Dr P Shravan Kumar said.
The team left for the national capital on Monday and is likely to submit a full report by the end of this month. On December 21, the high court had ordered the re-postmortem of the four, who were killed in an alleged encounter with police near here on December 6.
The first post-mortem was conducted on December 6 itself at a government hospital in Mahabubnagar from where the bodies were subsequently shifted to the Gandhi Hospital. Before starting the second autopsy, the AIIMS team interacted with the kin of the deceased men and recorded their statements, Kumar said.
"The team first wanted to talk to the kin of the deceased. So accordingly we arranged an interaction with them. The team recorded their statements. The relatives informed the team that they would take the bodies once the process is completed, he said.
On its request, the team was provided a handicam (portable video camera) and a computer, Kumar added.
Police had made elaborate security arrangements near the hospital. The bodies of the four accused have been preserved in the Gandhi Hospital as per the earlier orders of the high court after some PILs were filed alleging that the encounter was fake and amounted to extra-judicial killing.
The four accused were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman veterinarian and burning her body. The case triggered widespread protests across the country.
Police shot the four dead in the 'encounter' after the latter allegedly attacked them at Chattanpalli where they were taken for reconstruction of the crime scene for investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)
