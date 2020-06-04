INDIA

1-MIN READ

Hyderabad Resident Announces Rs 2 Lakh Reward to Those Who Identify Miscreants Behind Killing of Elephant in Kerala

The elephant had died in the Velliyar River on May 27 as it stood in the water for hours after it consumed a cracker-filled fruit.

The elephant had died in the Velliyar River on May 27 as it stood in the water for hours after it consumed a cracker-filled fruit.

Animal lover BT Srinivas, 55, took to his Twitter account to announce the bounty. The businessman is the general secretary of the United Federation of Residents' Welfare Associations in the city.

Medabayani Balakrishna
  • News18
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who can identify the miscreants involved in the brutal death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala that passed away after consuming a firecrackers-stuffed pineapple.

Animal lover BT Srinivas, 55, took to his Twitter account to announce the bounty. The businessman is the general secretary of the United Federation of Residents' Welfare Associations in the city.


"After knowing how they killed the innocent pregnant elephant, I felt very distressed. The government should punish them gravely. Unfortunately, we didn't find the culprits yet. My announcement intends to create an interest among locals to find the criminals. Governments usually announce the bounty on culprits. I thought this is a peak of the cruelty; that's why I announced the bounty," he said.


Srinivas said if anyone helps to find the criminals, he will personally go to Kerala and hand over the amount.


