1-min read

Hyderabad Residents Can Now File Police Complaints at Their Door Step

Due to a latest initiative of Hyderabad police, denizens can now give their complaint in writing to police personnel on patrol duty in their locality and get the case registered on the spot.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Approaching a police station to lodge a complaint will no longer be a cumbersome and time-consuming process for residents of the city.

Thanks to a latest initiative of Hyderabad police, denizens can now give their complaint in writing to police personnel on patrol duty in their locality and get the case registered on the spot.

The complainant is not required to visit the police station concerned.

Personnel in patrol vehicles can be contacted through Hawk Eye app or the official website of the city police, or by calling the local police station.

Since the launch of the new facility on January 5, patrol officers have registered 10 cases.

"Happy to share that Hyderabad City Patrol officers helped many citizens in registration of FIRs without personally visiting the police stations.

So far, 10 FIRs are booked under relevant sections of IPC and CrPC. We thank our citizens who trusted the patrol cars," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

Citizens can give complaint in writing with their address and phone number to the patrol car officers of their locality to register a case, Kumar said adding one (petitioner) need not come to the police station.

Noting that the patrol officers were specially trained and were among the best of the city police, the top police official said, "Make friends with them. You will start appreciating them. Believe me."

The initiative would help senior citizens and those finding it difficult to travel.

