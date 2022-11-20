Hyderabad Reverberates With Inauguration of Round One of the Two-Day Indian Racing League

The banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad reverberated with the inauguration of Round 1 of the two-day Indian Racing League (IRL) on Saturday.

A trail run was conducted before the race and the sports cars raced at breakneck speed on the street circuit. After qualifying 1, and 2 rounds, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Race 1 Sprint.

While the qualifying-1 driver A team started the race from 3.10 pm to 3.20 pm, the qualifying-2 driver B team did the same between 3.30 pm to 3.40 and the main race was conducted from 4.00 pm to 4.45 pm in the evening.

As part of the preparation for the Formula E race in the city on February 11, 2023, the first of the IRL is taking place on November 19 and 20 in Hyderabad. Only petrol cars took part in Saturday’s race. As many as 12 cars, 6 teams, four drivers, and women racers took part on the first day. About fifty percent of domestic racers and fifty percent of foreign racers have been taking part in the IRL.

Fans in large numbers witnessed the race with as many as 7,500 tickets sold out on the first day, the organizers said. There are 18 turns on the racing track and a medical camp was arranged at each and every turn. Ambulances are also kept ready in case of facing an eventuality. Apart from Hyderabad, teams from Bangalore, Goa, and Kochi have been taking part in the two-day sports event. Meanwhile, Minister KT Rama Rao watched the racing along with the audience.

