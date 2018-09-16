GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-year-old Sexually Abused in School Washroom by Supervisor Who Lured Her With Chocolate

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:September 16, 2018, 7:26 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-and-half-year-old student of a private school in Tolichowki, police said Sunday.

Mohammed Geelani, who works as Supervisor at the school, offered the minor girl a chocolate on September 14 and took her to a bathroom on the premises and sexually assaulted her, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone)AR Srinivas said the victim had informed her parents about pain in her private parts following which the mother found that the girl was bleeding from her private parts.

The girl further told her mother that one Geelani had "sexually assaulted" her, the official said adding the girl was immediately shifted to a hospital.

Based on a complaint from the parents, acase under relevant provisions of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused and he was arrested Saturday.

The victim is undergoing treatment and her statement would be recorded by the Magistrate, the senior police official added
