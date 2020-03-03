English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hyderabad Social Activist Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Being Kept in Isolation

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Telangana reported first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. A 24-year-old techie, who had recently returned from Dubai, is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
Share this:

Hyderabad: Leading social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who was in isolation at a hospital here since Monday for suspected symptoms of coronavirus, has tested negative.

She tweeted on Tuesday that results of her test has come negative. "The test results for coronavirus has just come in, it is negative, what a relief," she wrote and thanked friends and well wishers for their prayers and wishes.

Sunitha, who heads anti-trafficking NGO Prajwala, had voluntarily approached government-run Gandhi Hospital on Monday after her return from Bangkok as she had mild cough.

She was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital, the nodal centre for dealing with suspected and positive cases of COVID-19.

Telangana reported first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. A 24-year-old techie, who had recently returned from Dubai, is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story