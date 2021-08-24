Hyderabad Starts Special Mop-up Drive, Aims to Achieve 100% Covid Vaccination in 14 Days

With an ambitious target of vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries, aged 18 and above, in Hyderabad within two weeks, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Monday kickstarted a special vaccination drive in the city.

The mega vaccination drive is being carried out in over 5,000 residential colonies, and slums across the city. Nearly 200 mobile vaccination centres have been set up in both Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

In a bid to reach every nook and corner of the city, Anganwadi and ASHA workers have been tasked with identifying eligible beneficiiaries in every household and motivate them to get vaccinated.

The list prepared by ground workers will shared with the state health department which will then categorise the beneficiaries into different groups and allot them centres where they can get vaccinated on a particular date and time.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said a sticker will be pasted on every household in which all residents have been vaccinated.

A follow-up team has also been constituted that will visit each area to check whether or not every resident has been vaccinated. ‘A fully vaccinated’ colony certificate will be rewarded to resident welfare associations which have managed to secure 100% vaccination of their colony. According to the data on Co-WIN dashboard, over 1.26 crore people have already received their first dose while only 43 lakh people are fully vaccinated. In Hyderabad, 35 lakh people have been vaccinated, of which only 9.46 lakh people have received both the shots of covid vaccine.

The state govt attributes slow pace of second dose vaccination to low vaccine supply centre.

“Many second dose beneficiaries, especially those who have received Covaxin, are being turned away by government hospitals due to shortage. The turnout is poor in private hospitals since vaccines are not free. It will be better if the government stops giving 25% vaccines to private hospitals and, instead, increases the supply to govt hospitals to pace up the inoculation drive," a state health official said

