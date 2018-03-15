GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Student Commits Suicide During Video Call With Girlfriend Over 'Love Failure'

Alleged love failure seems to be the reason for the extreme step. However, no allegation has been made against anyone in the complaint lodged by his parents, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2018, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Student Commits Suicide During Video Call With Girlfriend Over 'Love Failure'
Image for representation only.
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old ITI student has allegedly committed suicide by hanging during a video call conversation with his girlfriend apparently over "love failure," police said on Thursday.

A purported clip of the conversation has gone viral. It shows the youngster hanging himself from the ceiling fan using a sari after a brief conversation wherein he is heard saying that he is ending his life and the girl telling him not to do so, they said.

Police said the incident might have taken place on the intervening night of March 13-14 at the rented house of the deceased A Sagar, in Hyderabad, they said.

The house owner noticed his body hanging from the ceiling fan yesterday, they said. The deceased, a native of Rajanna-Sircilla district who stayed with his elder sister, was alone at home when the incident took place, Neredmet police station Inspector M Jagadish Chander said.

"He hanged himself during a video call with his girlfriend," the officer said.

Alleged love failure seems to the reason for the extreme step. However, no allegation has been made against anyone in the complaint lodged by his parents, he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES