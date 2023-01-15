Hyderabad: Swiggy Delivery Boy Succumbs to Injuries Days After Jumping Off Building to Escape Dog Attack

A Swiggy delivery executive succumbed to injuries he received on jumping off the third floor of a building to escape a dog attack in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area on January 11.

The deceased has been identified as Rizwan, 23. The dog owner has been booked under Sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal in possession) of the Indian Penal Code.

When the 23-year-old reached the location — Lumbini Rock Castle apartment on road number 6 in Banjara Hills — to deliver the order and knocked on the door, a pet dog of the customer reportedly chased him.

In a bid to escape the dog attack, Rizwan jumped off the building and sustained severe head injuries. He was then rushed to Nizam’s Insitute of Medical Science (NIMS) by the customer. Though his condition improved, Rizwan breathed his last later while undergoing treatment, a Times Now report said.

The deceased was a resident of the Yousufguda area. He was working with the online food delivery company Swiggy for three years, the report mentioned.

Read all the Latest India News here