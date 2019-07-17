Hyderabad Woman Poisons Children, Commits Suicide After Harassment by Husband
The woman, working as a teacher in a private school, and her younger son died while her elder one survived
Image for representation only.
Hyderabad: Unable to bear with the alleged harassment of her husband, a woman gave poison to her two sons, aged 10 and eight, and consumed it herself, a police official said Wednesday.
The woman, working as a teacher in a private school, and her younger son died while her elder one survived, the official said.
The 10-year-old vomited soon after being given fruit drink mixed with poison and informed the landlord about the matter. The landlord got the three shifted to a hospital, the official said.
The woman died Tuesday while undergoing treatment and her younger son died early Wednesday, the official said. The elder son was discharged from the hospital, he said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman's husband, an alcoholic, was allegedly harassing her for the past few days after which she lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case.
Following the suicide, another case under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) was booked against her husband, the police official added.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Radhika Apte Slams Society’s ‘Psychotic Mentality’ for The Wedding Guest Leaked Sex Scenes
- Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram and Twitter Accounts Hacked
- BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020
- Kane Williamson’s World - What if India Had Dared to Embrace it Themselves?
- Big Tech Quartet's Antitrust Hearing Highlights Their Sheer Might and Murky Policies