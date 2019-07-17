Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Woman Poisons Children, Commits Suicide After Harassment by Husband​

The woman, working as a teacher in a private school, and her younger son died while her elder one survived

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Woman Poisons Children, Commits Suicide After Harassment by Husband​
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Unable to bear with the alleged harassment of her husband, a woman gave poison to her two sons, aged 10 and eight, and consumed it herself, a police official said Wednesday.

The woman, working as a teacher in a private school, and her younger son died while her elder one survived, the official said.

The 10-year-old vomited soon after being given fruit drink mixed with poison and informed the landlord about the matter. The landlord got the three shifted to a hospital, the official said.

The woman died Tuesday while undergoing treatment and her younger son died early Wednesday, the official said. The elder son was discharged from the hospital, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman's husband, an alcoholic, was allegedly harassing her for the past few days after which she lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case.

Following the suicide, another case under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) was booked against her husband, the police official added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram