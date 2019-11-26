Hyderabad Teacher Sentenced to Life for Setting Ablaze Woman Colleague

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday convicted a 30-year-old teacher of a private school here for killing a woman colleague by setting her ablaze in March 2015 and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The city Court found Challa Shiva Prasad guilty under IPC Section 302 (murder)and sentenced him to life imprisonment. It also slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on him, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

Police said the 32-year-old woman teacher and Shiva Prasad used to have frequent quarrels over certain financial transactions between them and also running of the school.

On March 24, 2015 Shiva Prasad went to her house, where a quarrel again broke out over how the school should be run. When she went into the kitchen, Shiva Prasad locked the front door, pushed her down, doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house, broke open the front door and found her lying dead with Shiva Prasad standing near the body.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband, a case was registered and Shiva Prasad was arrested, police said.

