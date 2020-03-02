Take the pledge to vote

Hyderabad Techie Ends Life After Killing Wife, Two Children With Poison

As per the preliminary probe, financial problems are suspected to be the reason for the murder-suicide pact.

IANS

Updated:March 2, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Hyderabad-based software engineer committed suicide after killing his wife and their two children by poisoning them.

According to police, four bodies were recovered from their residence in Hasthinapuram in L.B. Nagar in Hyderabad on Monday.

Pradeep (40), employed in a leading software firm, his wife Swathi (35) and their two children Kalyan Krishna (6) and Jaya Krishna (2) were found lying dead in the bed room.

As per the preliminary probe, financial problems are suspected to be the reason for the murder-suicide pact.

Hyderabad Police suspect that Pradeep mixed poison in the food consumed by his wife and two children and later ended his life by consuming the same on Saturday or Sunday.

The incident came to light after neighbours alerted the police as the family had not come out of their house since Saturday. Police broke open the door and found the bodies lying on the bed.

The police shifted the bodies to government-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for autopsy and launched a probe.

It is suspected that Pradeep resorted to the extreme due to financial problems. He reportedly wrote a letter to his father saying he did not want to be a burden on him.

