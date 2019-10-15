Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad Techie Suffering from Bipolar Disorder Jumps to Death from Apartment

P. Raghuram, 35, who was working with Infosys, took the extreme step after coming out of the office along with his wife Sridevi, who also works in the same company.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Techie Suffering from Bipolar Disorder Jumps to Death from Apartment
Image for representation

Hyderabad: A techie committed suicide by jumping from an apartment building in information technology cluster Gachibowli here on Monday, police said.

P. Raghuram, 35, who was working with Infosys, took the extreme step after coming out of the office along with his wife Sridevi, who also works in the same company.

According to police, Raghuram, who was suffering from bipolar disorder, went on top of nearby Mantri Apartments and jumped from there. He died on the spot.

Police registered a case at Gachibowli police station and took up investigations.

Hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Raghuram had married Sridevi eight years ago. The couple has a six-year-old daughter.

Raghuram, who was staying in Chandanagar area in the city, was suffering bipolar disorder, a mental illness marked by extreme shifts in mood.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram