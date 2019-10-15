Hyderabad Techie Suffering from Bipolar Disorder Jumps to Death from Apartment

Hyderabad: A techie committed suicide by jumping from an apartment building in information technology cluster Gachibowli here on Monday, police said.

P. Raghuram, 35, who was working with Infosys, took the extreme step after coming out of the office along with his wife Sridevi, who also works in the same company.

According to police, Raghuram, who was suffering from bipolar disorder, went on top of nearby Mantri Apartments and jumped from there. He died on the spot.

Police registered a case at Gachibowli police station and took up investigations.

Hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Raghuram had married Sridevi eight years ago. The couple has a six-year-old daughter.

Raghuram, who was staying in Chandanagar area in the city, was suffering bipolar disorder, a mental illness marked by extreme shifts in mood.

