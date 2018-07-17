English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyderabad Teen Burnt Friend Alive for Not Sharing his Smartphone
The accused G Prem Sagar, 19, was picked up by the police and during questioning, he admitted killing D Prem, 17, after the latter's refusal to give him his smartphone.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A teenager has been arrested by the Hyderabad Police for allegedly murdering and burning the body of his friend for his smartphone.
The accused G Prem Sagar, 19, was picked up by the police and during questioning, he admitted killing D Prem, 17, after the latter's refusal to give him his smartphone.
The accused has been charged under Sections 302, 364 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to ACP, Malkajgiri, Sagar picked the deceased Prem from Uppal and took him to an isolated place in Adibatla where he attacked him with a stick before setting him ablaze.
"The accused after picking Prem took him to Adibatla by saying that he is taking him to a long drive on his motorcycle. After reaching there, the accused took the minor to a lone place and attacked him with a stick on his head, and when the boy fell unconscious the accused poured petrol on minor and set him ablaze. The minor has died on the spot," the police said.
Both accused and deceased were from the same locality. The accused has been sent to the judicial remand.
The police further said that they had registered a missing case after receiving a complaint from Prem's family on July 14 and took up the investigation.
The accused has been sent to the judicial remand.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
