Hyderabad Teen Ends Life After Mother Tells Her to Limit Mobile Use

New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl in Hyderabad allegedly poisoned herself after being counselled by her mother to curb mobile phone use.

Police said that the teen, Shravani, was depressed and took the drastic step after her mother scolded her for spending too much time on her phone.

“A 19-year-old old girl, Shravani, committed suicide after being counselled by her mother for excessive use of mobile phone. However, a case is being registered under Section 174 CrPC, the exact reason will be known only after the investigation is completed," Panjagutta police officials told news agency ANI.

Shravani’s body has been sent to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.