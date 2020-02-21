Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad University Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine on 3 Students for Organising 'Shaheen Bagh Night'

Condemning the varsity action, the students union in a statement said the order or circular was arbitrary and they would not follow it and demanded that the fine imposed be withdrawn unconditionally.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hyderabad University Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine on 3 Students for Organising 'Shaheen Bagh Night'
Image for representation.(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has fined three students Rs 5,000 each for organising a 'Shaheen Bagh Night' event against the Citizenship Amendment Act on the campus after 9 pm in violation of varsity regulations. The students union has condemned the move.

The fine was imposed through an a university order dated February 18 as the students organised the event on January 31 after 9 pm at North Shopping Complex and also allegedly defaced the walls at the site, university sources said. "The students are sternly warned to be cautious and focus on their studies in future.

Recurrence of such incidents or indulging in any act of indiscipline would have serious repercussions on their academic career with strong disciplinary action," the order said.

Condemning the varsity action, the students union in a statement said the order or circular was arbitrary and they would not follow it and demanded that the fine imposed be withdrawn unconditionally.

"HCUSU (Hyderabad Central University Students Union) also assures the student community that we will not bow down to the administration at any cost and will take any and every possible step to safeguard the democratic interests of the

students," the note said.

A spokesperson of the University said the institution recognises the right of recognised student bodies to organise meetings or protests, in designated spaces without disrupting normal academic, administrative and residential life of a large number of teaching and non-teaching staff and their families who live on the campus.

"It is in that context that three students were fined for violating standing regulations of the University that no meetings and protests would be permitted in public spaces of the campus after 9 pm," the varsity official said.

The event which began at 9 pm went on till 2.30 am. There was also photographic and video evidence of these students "blatantly refusing" to abide by the regulations on defacing of campus structures, the official said.

He hoped that all students will abide by some basic institutional norms and make the campus a space for healthy, democratic debates and discussions. When contacted, University Registrar P Sardar Singh said there was no deadline set by the administration to pay the fine.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram