Hyderabad University Professor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Foreign Student

A University of Hyderabad professor was arrested after a foreign student alleged that he tried to sexually assault her, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday when the professor took the student- who is from Thailand-to his house on the pretext of giving her a book.

In her complaint student stated that when she resisted physical intercourse, the professor beat her up and assaulted her. He later dropped her back at the university campus at around 10 pm.

The 23-year-old victim lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Police said that they have registered a case against 69-year-old Ravi Ranjay, professor of the Hindi department and took up an investigation.

The professor was taken into police custody on Saturday morning. However, far the university has initiated no action against the professor as of yet.

