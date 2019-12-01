All Accused in Hyderabad Vet Rape & Murder Should be Hanged Publicly: Chief of All India Organisation of Imams
Umer Ahmed Ilyasi made these remarks at the Gita Festival in presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
Illustration by Mir Suhail
New Delhi: All India Organisation of Imams' head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Sunday demanded public hanging of those behind the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.
He made these remarks at the Gita Festival in presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
The programme is being held at the historic Red Fort.
Ilyasi, the chief imams, who shared the dias with Bhagwat at the event on holy Hindu book Gita, said that by not celebrating Ayodhaya verdict, Hindus in the country showed they are sensible towards the sentiments of Muslims.
