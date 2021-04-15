Hyderabad Village's 'Honesty Vegetable' Sets Example, Operates Sans Vendor as Customers Drop Money in the Box

A Hyderabad vegetable stall is proving true the commonly used proverb “honesty is the best policy” with its unique type of functioning and trust in customers’ sincerity. Customers can pick the vegetables of their choice, even when the vendor is not around, and make payments via any digital payment platform, like Gpay, Phonepe, or drop the money in a box kept at the stall.

While it may sound outlandish, this vegetable stall has been going viral on social media. The owner of this stall, Malla Reddy a farmer of Lakshmipur village in Jagital district, is a farmer and has complete faith in people to not ditch him. Reddy worked at a private school which faced closure due to the pandemic.

Jobless, Reddy turned to his farms and decided to sell vegetables. The journey wasn’t easy as middlemen and poor marketing caused him losses. But then this idea of running his own stall occurred to him with unique payment method which has caught everyone’s eye.

Often, the customers are taken by surprise as there is no one to sell them the vegetables, but can drop their money in the box kept on the stall, along with a rate list of the vegetables. Reddy grows the vegetables at his farm and puts them on sale on his now-famous cart. The stall remains open during night hours too.

He puts his wares on the stall and goes to tend to his farms. Reddy returns to the stall later in the day to collect the money and wind up his stall.

He has fondly named his stall as “Honesty Vegetables” as the entire idea of his business rests on the trust of people. People now go to this stall and enthusiastically buy the vegetables and drop money in the box.

