Hyderabad Woman Claims Her Covid-19 Positive Husband Missing, Hospital Says Man Cremated

A woman in Hyderabad was left in shock after she was informed about the news of the death and cremation of her husband in the form of a clarification tweet by the hospital management on Wednesday.

Alampally Madhavi had shot a tweet addressing the Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao saying that her husband Madhusudan, who was being treated at the Gandhi Hospital with COVID-19, has gone missing.

In the tweet, she said that she has been living with two daughters in Vanstalipuram and some of her family members, along with her husband, are suffering from coronavirus and are admitted in the Gandhi hospital. However, her husband has been missing from the hospital.

Reacting to Madhavi’s complaint, Dr M Rajarao, the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said that her husband was cremated after he succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

The Superintendent said that 42-year-old Madhusudan was admitted with COVID-19 symptoms and was tested positive on April 30 at 7.45pm. “His condition was serious and suffering from bipolar pneumonia with ARDS. The doctors' attempts to save him were unsuccessful. He died at 6.03pm on May 1,” he said.

Further, he claimed that the hospital authorities had informed the deceased’s family members about his death and according to the protocol of COVID-19, the dead body was handed over to the police and Madhusudan’s funeral was done by the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as his “family members did not come forward to take the dead body to perform final rites.”

Madhusudan, his father, brother and several other family members, who live in the colony of Vanakalipuram BN Reddy, were all inflicted with the deadly coronavirus. The family is into oil business in Malakpet Gunj).

Local newspapers reported that while Madhusudhan died on May 1, his 76-year-old father passed away on April 29. As the other four members of the same family were down with COVID-19, the funeral of Madhusudan was made by GHMC staff, said the hospital authorities.

Interestingly, Madhavi's account has been suspended temporarily since the tweet she posted enquiring for her husband.

