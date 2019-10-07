Take the pledge to vote

Hyderabad Woman Dies under Suspicious Circumstances in US

Relatives claimed the woman committed suicide by consuming some tablets. However, the police said they could not take up the case immediately as it happened in another country.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
Hyderabad Woman Dies under Suspicious Circumstances in US
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old married woman from the city allegedly committed suicide at her house in North Carolina in the US, relatives claimed on Monday.

The woman, Vanitha, from Nagole was married to R Shivakumar about 15 years ago and was living there. A police official said they received a complaint from her father Ganjam Krishnaiah that Vanitha went to the US in June and they were informed by friends about her death on Friday morning.

Relatives claimed the woman committed suicide by consuming some tablets. However, the police said they could not take up the case immediately as it happened in another country. "We are seeking legal opinion," the official said.

The family requested police help in bringing back the body to Hyderabad.

