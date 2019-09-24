Hyderabad Woman Sent to Jail for a Year for Thrashing Toddler Daughter in Drunken State
Based on a complaint filed by a child protection officer, police on December 1, 2016, had filed a case against the woman for beating her child who was just one and half years old at that time in a drunken state publicly.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: A court here has sentenced a woman to one-year imprisonment for hitting her daughter in an inebriated state two years ago.
Based on a complaint filed by a child protection officer, police on December 1, 2016 had filed a case against the woman for beating her child who was just one and half years old at that time in a drunken state publicly, a police release said on Tuesday.
The girl was severely injured prompting the official to lodge a complaint against the mother, a vendor, and two of her accomplices, the release said.
The Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Malkajgiri also imposed Rs 1,150 as fine on the woman, it said.
The other two were sentenced to three months rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 250 each.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More
- Know the Viral 'Blinking Man' Gif? The Real Person Behind Is Now Using It For a Good Cause
- Amazon True Wireless Earbuds to be Inexpensive, Launch with Step Tracking and Alexa
- Not Just Dogs, Study Reveals Cats Too Can Form Intense Bonds with Humans
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall