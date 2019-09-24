Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad Woman Sent to Jail for a Year for Thrashing Toddler Daughter in Drunken State

Based on a complaint filed by a child protection officer, police on December 1, 2016, had filed a case against the woman for beating her child who was just one and half years old at that time in a drunken state publicly.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Woman Sent to Jail for a Year for Thrashing Toddler Daughter in Drunken State
Image for representation.
Loading...

Hyderabad: A court here has sentenced a woman to one-year imprisonment for hitting her daughter in an inebriated state two years ago.

Based on a complaint filed by a child protection officer, police on December 1, 2016 had filed a case against the woman for beating her child who was just one and half years old at that time in a drunken state publicly, a police release said on Tuesday.

The girl was severely injured prompting the official to lodge a complaint against the mother, a vendor, and two of her accomplices, the release said.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Malkajgiri also imposed Rs 1,150 as fine on the woman, it said.

The other two were sentenced to three months rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 250 each.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram