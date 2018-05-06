GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hyderabad Woman Goes to Hospital After Beating by Husband, Raped There by Ward Boy

Police have arrested V Nagaraju, working as a ward boy in this oldest and the biggest government-run facility in Telangana.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2018, 6:11 PM IST
A man walks past a graffiti depicting a message in protest against rape. (REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files)
Hyderabad: An employee of the government-run Osmania Hospital here has allegedly raped a woman who had come to the hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered at the hands of her husband, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested V Nagaraju, working as a ward boy in this oldest and the biggest government-run facility in Telangana. Home Guard Qamar Elahi has also been taken into custody for alleged abetment. The guard knew about the rape but did not inform his superiors.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday but came to light only on Saturday.

The 35-year-old woman had approached Banjara Hills police station after her husband physically assaulted her.

The police had sent her to Osmania Hospital for treatment. Police said she did not wait for an escort and left for the hospital with a letter from the police station.

After receiving treatment as an outpatient, she was seated in the waiting hall.

Finding the woman alone, the ward boy took her to the first floor on the pretext that a doctor will examine her. The employee allegedly violated her.

