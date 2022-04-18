Hyderabad: Woman Rejects Husband who Eloped, Police Say Man Unable to Fund Girlfriend's Lavish Lifestyle

Giving a new twist to their marriage bond, a woman rejected her husband when he returned after eloping with another married woman. Police said the man was unable to bear the high-end expenses made by his girlfriend, and was requesting them to convince his wife to take him back.

According to police, the couple with two children were living happily in Kukatpally in Hyderabad. Last year, the husband met a married woman and they both started chatting round the clock on WhatsApp, police added.

Police said two months ago, the man eloped with the other woman and the wife filed a missing complaint. She convinced her children that their father had gone to Delhi on official work, police added.

A few days back, police said, the husband approached the Cyberabad Police all of a sudden and informed them that he made a mistake at a weak moment. He requested them to convince his wife to take him back, police added.

The man told police about his girlfriend’s lavish lifestyle and said he had to take a loan of Rs 10 lakh to meet those expenses starting from breakfast to dinner in a month, police said. Unable to bear the financial burden, he returned to Hyderabad, police added.

Police further said when he tried convincing his wife with the help of elders, she refused to live with him.

