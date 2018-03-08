English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Woman Thrashed by Husband for Switching Off Wi-Fi Router
The woman was admitted to a hospital after her grandmother lodged a complaint with the police, who have recorded her statement, said Punjagutta police station inspector S Ravindar.
Representative image. (News18 Creatives)
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband after she turned off the Wi-Fi router at their house in Dundigal area last night, police said on Thursday.
The woman was admitted to a hospital after her grandmother lodged a complaint with the police, who have recorded her statement, said Punjagutta police station inspector S Ravindar.
He said the accused, identified as Umar P, a driver, lost his cool after his wife turned off the wifi router connection on Wednesday midnight and thrashed her mercilessly.
"The alleged incident occurred at the house of the woman's in-laws. Umar dropped his wife to her grandmother's house in Somajiguda after the incident," said the officer.
Police booked Umar under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC, the inspector said.
As the offence took place under the Dundigal police station limits, the case will now be transferred for further investigation to that police station, he said.
No arrest has been made so far.
Speaking to reporters, the woman said she was beaten up continuously for switching off the WiFi of his phone. "He hit me on my neck, head, chest. He also thrashed me near my ear and lower part of the eye. After being hit below my eye,I ran out of the house after which he stopped hitting me," she claimed.
Further investigation is on.
Also Watch
The woman was admitted to a hospital after her grandmother lodged a complaint with the police, who have recorded her statement, said Punjagutta police station inspector S Ravindar.
He said the accused, identified as Umar P, a driver, lost his cool after his wife turned off the wifi router connection on Wednesday midnight and thrashed her mercilessly.
"The alleged incident occurred at the house of the woman's in-laws. Umar dropped his wife to her grandmother's house in Somajiguda after the incident," said the officer.
Police booked Umar under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC, the inspector said.
As the offence took place under the Dundigal police station limits, the case will now be transferred for further investigation to that police station, he said.
No arrest has been made so far.
Speaking to reporters, the woman said she was beaten up continuously for switching off the WiFi of his phone. "He hit me on my neck, head, chest. He also thrashed me near my ear and lower part of the eye. After being hit below my eye,I ran out of the house after which he stopped hitting me," she claimed.
Further investigation is on.
Also Watch
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Denies Relationship With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-Star Nushrat Bharucha
- Irrfan Khan-Starrer Hindi Medium To Release In China In April
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hint at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA