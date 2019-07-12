Hyderabad Youth Drowns in Pond While Making a Video He Wanted to Upload on TikTok

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man drowned in a pond on the outskirts of Hyderabad, while posing for a video that he wanted to upload on social media application TikTok.

According to the police, two cousins, identified as Prashant and Narasimhulu, residents of Sangareddy district had come to Dhulapally pond in Petbasheerabad village last Tuesday to have a bath and shoot a TikTok video.

They took selfies while dancing in the pond. After some time, Prashant got back to the shore to take more videos of Narasimha.

The police said Narasimha did not know swimming and was not aware of the depth of the pond. “Narasimha tried to go a little deeper into the water, but apparently didn’t notice a deep trench beneath the water. He slipped into the trench and could not come out as he did not know swimming,” M Mahesh, Pet Basheerabad police inspector, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The police reached the spot and recovered the body, which was later sent for post mortem. A case has been registered for death under suspicious circumstances.