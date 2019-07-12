Hyderabad Youth Drowns in Pond While Making a Video He Wanted to Upload on TikTok
Two cousins, identified as Prashant and Narasimhulu, had gone to Dhulapally pond to have a bath and shoot a Tik Tok video. Narasimhulu slipped into the trench and could not come out as he did not know swimming, the police said.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man drowned in a pond on the outskirts of Hyderabad, while posing for a video that he wanted to upload on social media application TikTok.
According to the police, two cousins, identified as Prashant and Narasimhulu, residents of Sangareddy district had come to Dhulapally pond in Petbasheerabad village last Tuesday to have a bath and shoot a TikTok video.
They took selfies while dancing in the pond. After some time, Prashant got back to the shore to take more videos of Narasimha.
The police said Narasimha did not know swimming and was not aware of the depth of the pond. “Narasimha tried to go a little deeper into the water, but apparently didn’t notice a deep trench beneath the water. He slipped into the trench and could not come out as he did not know swimming,” M Mahesh, Pet Basheerabad police inspector, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
The police reached the spot and recovered the body, which was later sent for post mortem. A case has been registered for death under suspicious circumstances.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: The Best Hybrid Computing Device That Android Has to Offer
- Samuel L Jackson Takes a Jibe At Daniel Craig, Says ‘I’m Not Looking for Another Job’
- Kriti Sanon Stuns in Lime Green Outfit for Arjun Patiala's Promotions
- It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway
- WhatsApp Message Tracing Possible Without Diluting Encryption, Claims IIT Professor