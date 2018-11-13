GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Hyderabad Youth Posts Private Pictures of Woman on Social Media, Gets 3 Days in Prison

The Special Metropolitan Magistrate's Court also slapped a fine of Rs 200 on the accused, for creating a fake ID on the social networking site

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2018, 10:36 PM IST
Image for representation.
Hyderabad A 19-year-old male student has been sentenced to three days of imprisonment by a court here for posting a married woman's private pictures on a social networking website.

The Special Metropolitan Magistrate's Court here also slapped a fine of Rs 200 on Shaik Mudabbir Ahmed Monday, for creating a fake ID on the social networking site, posting the private pictures of the woman and demeaning her by tagging her friends and family members in those photos, a release from the Hyderabad Police said.

"The culprit, by doing so, tried to create a rift between the woman and her husband," the release said, adding that a "SHE" team (the police wing tasked with cracking down on eve-teasers and stalkers) apprehended Ahmed and produced him before the court, which sentenced him to three days of imprisonment.
